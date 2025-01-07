Patna January 7: Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday called for a statewide 'Bihar Bandh' on January 12 against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam alleged leak and called for a united effort to support the affected students and aspirants in the state. Pappu Yadav praised the Bihar Governor for listening to their concerns and for assuring them that a high-level probe would be conducted into the incident and an inquiry would be carried out against the accused.

Speaking to ANI today, Pappu Yadav said, "The Governor listened to us with an open mind. He understood us and he said that there would not be any injustice to the students. I have asked for a probe into the whole paper leak and also called an inquiry into all the accused. The authorities have promised to conduct a high level probe and inquiry." "We have called for a 'Bihar Bandh' for January 12. It is not political. We insist everyone participate in it for the sake of the students," said Yadav. BPSC Exam Row: Refused To Accept Conditions Set by Court, Prashant Kishor Gets Unconditional Bail Hours After Sent to 14 Days of Judicial Custody.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024. A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances. As the bench was not inclined to examine the case, counsel appearing for the petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, said the entire country witnessed Bihar police's brutality on peaceful protesters who sought cancellation of the contentious BPSC exam.

Bihar police allegedly used force to control civil service aspirants who demanded the cancellation of the BPSC. Earlier on Monday, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Monday was granted 'unconditional bail' by a court in Patna, hours after he was sent to Beur jail for refusing to pay the bail bond. Kishor, immediately after being released from the jail, addressed the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants and said, "There is no strength bigger than people's strength." BPSC Exam 2025: Tight Security Arrangements Made for Bihar Public Service Commission Re-Examination; Jawans Deployed at Centers (Watch Video).

He further informed me about the whole incident and said that the Police took him to Beur jail but they had no documents to keep him there. Kishor was observing a fast-unto-death over BPSC irregularities, launched on January 2 in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam. The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks.

