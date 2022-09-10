Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Assam government will start the constitution works of 1 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) houses in the state from September 17.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister on Saturday told ANI that the state government has decided to start the construction works of 1 lakh PMAY houses from September 17 across the state.

"There are 16 lakh beneficiaries in the state and construction works of 13 lakh PMAY houses are going on. We have now decided to construct 1 lakh more houses in the state. On September 17, the public representatives of the state such as the ministers, MPs, MLAs and Panchayat members will flag off the construction works of 1 lakh PMAY houses across the state," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said

The Assam Minister also said that the state government will also start the construction works of 1000 Amrit Sarovar in the state from September 17.

"We have prepared the DPR (a construction company) to construct 3007 Amrit Sarovar in Assam. We will start construction works of 1000 Amrit Sarovar in the state from September 17," Dass further said.

He also said that the state government will give one one-time financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to 12000 Widow beneficiaries of the state on September 17.

"There are 1.39 lakh widow beneficiaries in the state who are currently getting Rs 300 as Widow pension per month. Out of them, the state government will provide one-time financial aid of Rs 25,000 to each of 12000 widow beneficiaries," the minister said.

He said that the state Panchayat and Rural Development department has taken various initiatives for the development of the state.

"In last 15 months of the current government in the state led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have completed around 2.50 lakh houses," Dass added. (ANI)

