Mumbai, September 10: Noise levels recorded in Mumbai during the last day of the 10-day Ganpati festival reached a two-year high, at 120 dB, the data shared by a city-based organisation revealed on Saturday. As per information provided by NGO Awaaz Foundation, the highest noise level 120.2dB was recorded at Opera House in south Mumbai after midnight on Friday, the final day of immersion of Ganesh idols.

The music was stopped after a complaint was raised on Twitter to the Mumbai police, an official from the organisation said. The second highest noise level of 118 dB was recorded at Shastri Nagar, where people played drums, metal cylinders and loudspeakers, while 106dB was recorded at Girgaon Chowpatty, where idols were immersed, he said.

Along the immersion route at Girgaon Chowpatty, loudspeakers from pandals of political parties continued till about 1.25 am, despite a personal visit to the police control room in the area and a Twitter complaint at 1.06 am, he claimed. Ganesh Visarjan 2022: 20 Dead in Parts of Maharashtra During Immersion of Ganesh Idols.

The city had witnessed the noisiest visarjan in 2019 at 121.3 dB, followed by 100.7 dB in 2020 and 93.1dB in 2021. The combination of drums and banjo had created the highest noise level 115.6dB at the Babulnath corner of Marine Drive and 112.1dB at Bandra on the fifth day of the festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)