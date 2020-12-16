Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,14,945 on Tuesday after 142 more people tested positive for the disease, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 1,004, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 102 patients recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of cured people in the state to 2,10,398.

The state has 3,540 active cases now, the minister said adding that three patients had migrated out. "Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today......Condolences to the bereaved family," Sarma tweeted.

The death was registered in Cachar district.

The minister said that 49 of the 142 new positive cases were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Altogether 26,285 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests to 56,72,248 including Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

