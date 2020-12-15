Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant introduced the Mi 10T series in India this October, just before the Diwali. Since it's launch, the Mi 10T consisting two models were exclusively sold via Flipkart and Mi.com. However, the recently launched Mi 10T Series is now also available for sale through Amazon India. Xiaomi Mi 11 to Be Launched on December 29, 2020: Report.

With the competition in the smartphone space increasing each day, Xiaomi is compelled to launch its flagship phone earlier this year, which it generally doesn't do. As the smartphone rivalry at its peak, the Mi 10 series made its debut in India during the festive season. Initially, the phone was available via Amazon India and Mi.com. However, it was later sold online through Flipkart as well as other offline stores.

A similar scenario was witnessed with the Mi 10T series, which comprises of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Apart from Amazon India, the handsets are also available via offline stores, similar to what we saw with the Mi 10.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing some exciting promotional offer on the handset. Buyers will receive a cashback of Rs 3,000 on purchasing any of these handsets via ICICI bank debit or credit card EMI. By availing these offers, customers will have to pay Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 effectively for Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro respectively. It is important to note that this offer is valid till December 31, 2020.

