The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo introduced the A15 phone in India a couple of months ago. The phone alongside its sibling - A15s had appeared on several certifications. But, now the phone maker might soon launch the A15s in the country pretty soon. This can be confirmed from the latest info that has surfaced on the web, citing price leak suggesting it could be an upgrader version. Oppo Reno5 5G & Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

According to a recent report, the new Oppo A15s will be priced somewhere around Rs 11,500 in India, which is approximately $156. Previously, a leaked poster suggested that the phone will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Oppo A15 comes in two variants - 2GB + 32GB & 3GB + 32GB, which are priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively. There are speculations that the Oppo A15s will be an upgrade as far as memory is concerned. However, we will have to wait till Oppo officially announces details and pricing of the phone.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo A15s will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, similar to the predecessor. It is also expected to come with an AI triple rear camera module. However, the exact details of the sensors are not yet revealed. But, it is rumoured that it could borrow the same set of specs at that of Oppo A15. So, it could be a 13MP primary camera assisted by two 2MP sensors.

The phone is also expected to come with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC mated with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will also get a 4,230mAh battery, a 5MP selfie camera, and more. We expect the company could launch the device in India very soon.

