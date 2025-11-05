Majuli (Assam) [India], November 5 (ANI): Once an abandoned waterway, the Tuni River in Majuli is now transforming into a vibrant hub of river tourism. After several decades of neglect, the river has been successfully cleaned and rejuvenated, paving the way for a new era of cultural and economic revival in the region.

Adding to its charm, around fifty beautifully decorated boats now roam the river, resonating with the enchanting sounds of Hari Naam, creating a spiritual and festive atmosphere for visitors.

Also Read | West Bengal SIR: Man Dies by Suicide in Bhangar Allegedly out of Fear of SIR of Voter List, 2nd Such Case in 2 Days; Political Blame Game Erupts.

District Commissioner Majuli, Ratul Pathak, told ANI, "It's excellent. The Tuni River was actually very dirty earlier, and we could not see the real beauty of Tuni as we can see today. We have revived the Tuni River, but revival is easy -- keeping it alive permanently is very difficult. To sustain it, the Tuni must generate economic activity. Once the Tuni becomes economically strong, it will remain alive forever. Boating is the easiest and most effective activity on the Tuni River. To promote boating, today we offered prayers to God with 50 boats while chanting Hari Naam Kirtan. We prayed to God to bless our efforts to revive and preserve the Tuni River."

He further added, "Let God help us keep the Tuni River alive. Another main purpose is to involve the nearby villages -- they should provide boats, set up tents, and contribute to the local economy through river tourism. For future domestic and foreign tourists, we will publish the contact numbers of the boatmen so that visitors won't have to wait. They can contact the boatmen directly to enjoy a boating experience on the Tuni River."

Also Read | Black Hole Produces Brightest Flare Ever, With Light of 10 Trillion Suns.

The state government has taken this important initiative to promote eco-friendly river tourism, with active support from the local community. Officials believe that as tourism continues to grow, it will bring significant benefits to both the government and the people of Majuli, boosting employment, cultural preservation, and local business opportunities.

Nandeshwar Maheshwari told ANI, "No, actually, I am not the main person behind this. The Water Resources Department, under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister Shri Pijush Hazarika, initiated this project of cleaning the Tuni River. I was entrusted with the responsibility, and I'm glad to say that Tuni has been cleaned beautifully."

"Once upon a time, the river was so heavily covered with hyacinths that people could practically walk over it. But now, as you can see, it's very clean. The Deputy Commissioner and the MLA have taken great initiatives to turn Tuni into a tourism project. Otherwise, if not preserved properly, Tuni could have gone back to its earlier neglected state. I'm very thankful to the administration and the government for taking such a good step -- organizing this religious function on the eve of Raas, which is a very prestigious festival for Majuli," he said.

He further added, "Majuli will no longer be known only for its Satras; if tourism develops, people will also come here to witness the beautification of the Tuni River. Majuli is, in my opinion, the best tourist destination in Assam. Both domestic and foreign tourists are now visiting here."

Talking about tourism in the area, Nandeshwar Maheshwari said that tourists from across India and around the world come to Majuli. "If the government develops Tuni as a tourism spot -- for example, introducing boating facilities -- it will attract even more visitors. I've seen in many other countries and also within India how rivers have been transformed into beautiful tourism destinations. Here, too, we can have stalls, local crafts, and boating activities. It's an excellent place for boating. Many migratory birds also visit the Tuni River; you can often see them resting here."

He further added, "There's a huge potential to develop Tuni into a major tourist attraction -- something that will not only boost the local economy but also enhance the fame of Majuli.So, I request the Tourism Department to take the initiative now, just as the Water Resources Department has done its part. I would also like to tell all visitors coming to Majuli to visit the Satras, bow their heads, take the name of God, and then go for a boat ride on the Tuni River. You will witness its beauty -- the serene waters, the migratory birds, and the scenic surroundings".

MLA Majuli Bhuban Gam told ANI, "The former government did nothing to save the Tuni River, which is also known as the heart of Majuli. After the BJP government came to power, many initiatives were taken, and this is one among them. The initiative was taken by Hon'ble Minister Shri Pijush Hazarika and our Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has brought this once-dead river back to life."

With the revival of the Tuni River, Majuli is set to add another feather to its cap as one of Assam's most attractive tourism destinations where nature, devotion, and tradition meet in harmony. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)