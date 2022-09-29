Nagaon (Assam), Sep 29 (PTI) A man was arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter multiple times, police said on Thursday.

The last such incident took place on September 20 at their home in Longjap in Kachua police station area, they said.

"After committing the crime, the accused father fled his house. Hearing the whole incident, the girl's mother approached locals, but failed to get a proper response," a police officer said.

She lodged a complaint with the police on September 27, he said.

"The police immediately swung into action and arrested the man on the same day itself," he added.

The girl's mother told the police that her husband had earlier also raped his daughter and was arrested, but was out on bail.

The man was produced before a court on Wednesday, and was sent to judicial custody.

