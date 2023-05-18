Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 18 (ANI): Assam Transport, Excise and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday attended the installation Programme of Marine Engines under the Jibondinga Scheme, an official statement said.

The Assam Minister during the installation programme inspected the country boats and directed the officials and engineer of Inland Water Transport (IWT) to ensure proper safety standards and quality of boats as approved by the International Association of Classification Society(IWCS).

In this regard, Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya took to Twitter and said," Attended the installation programme of Marine Engines today, under the Jibondinga Scheme, initiated by the Directorate of IWT, Govt. of Assam, at IWAI, Pandu Port, Guwahati."

"During the programme, I inspected the country boats and directed the officials and engineer of IWT to ensure proper safety standards & quality of boats, approved by the IWCS, before the installation of modern marine engines," he added.

He also mentioned that under this scheme each boat owner will receive a 100 per cent subsidy from the World Bank fund and the state budget.

"Under this Scheme, each boat owner will be receiving a 100 per cent subsidy from the World Bank fund and the State Budget, ensuring that the marine engines will be free of cost for the beneficiaries," he said.

Under Jibondinga Scheme, country boats of size minimum of 10 meters and less than 10 years old are eligible for installation of such engines.

Each of the boat owners will be given a subsidy of 70 per cent of the cost as an incentive for the available make/model for each category of engine capacity from the World Bank fund.

"The balance of 30 per cent of the total cost will be provided under the state budget. This will render the marine engine under the Jibondinga scheme free of cost for the beneficiaries," an official statement mentioned.

The programme has been initiated by the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Government of Assam with support from World Bank-funded Assam Inland Water Transport Project. (ANI)

