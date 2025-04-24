India News | Assam: PIB Organises Workshop on Upcoming WAVES 2025 Summit

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Thursday conducted a workshop with media professionals from Guwahati to provide an overview of the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

"Kripa Sankar Yadav, Additional Director General, PIB, North East Zone, chaired the workshop. In his address, Yadav emphasised the growing significance of India's audiovisual sector on the global stage and highlighted the vital role that media can play in promoting regional talent and storytelling from the North East," as per a PIB Guwahati release.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Busy Day at Attari Border As Indians, Pakistanis Return Home (Watch Videos).

Pavni Gupta, Deputy Director, PIB, delivered the keynote presentation. She elaborated on the WAVES Summit and its various pillars, providing an overview of the event's objectives, structure, and international scope. She also apprised the journalists about the detailed schedule of the summit and the opportunities it presents for content creators, producers, and cultural ambassadors from across the country.

"Gupta informed that WAVES 2025 is an industry-led event supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is envisioned as a global platform celebrating the convergence of the audio-visual industry, including film, television, OTT, animation, gaming, and immersive technologies. The summit aims to make India a Global Content Hub and a net exporter of content by enhancing Indian media's global market share," the release read.

Also Read | Rajkot: Teen Dies After Being Hit by Bottle Thrown from Train in Gujarat; Loco Pilot Arrested for Negligence.

Also addressing the gathering, Dipankar Gogoi from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) highlighted the participation of numerous artists from the North East in the upcoming summit. He stated that the inclusion of regional voices is a vital step toward a more inclusive and representative national cultural narrative.

The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), an event for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector, will be hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from May 1 to 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)