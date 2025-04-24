Rajkot, April 24: In a tragic and bizarre incident from Rajkot, a 14-year-old boy lost his life after being struck in the chest by a water bottle allegedly thrown from a moving train by an assistant loco pilot. The incident occurred on March 14 near Shapar-Veraval in Kotda Sangani taluka, Gujarat, as the Veraval-Bandra Saurashtra Janta Express (Train No. 19218) was passing through the area.

The victim, identified as Badal Singh Godthakar, was standing close to the railway tracks when the water bottle hit him with force, causing him to collapse. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Badal’s father, Santosh Singh Godthakar, who works in a local factory, filed a complaint on April 1 against an unidentified person aboard the train. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills 5-Month-Old Twin Daughters by Slamming Them on Floor As He Wanted a Son, Arrested.

During the investigation, Shapar-Veraval police reviewed CCTV footage and analyzed the train’s route. It was confirmed at Jetalsar Junction that the bottle was likely thrown from the first coach, which is reserved for the engine crew. On further inquiry, 31-year-old Shivram Gurjar, an assistant loco pilot with Western Railway, confessed to having thrown the bottle. Hyderabad Shocker: Teen Kills Aged Woman With Iron Rod in Telangana, Records Video of Him Jumping on Body.

Gurjar was arrested and booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. The Godthakar family, originally from Madhya Pradesh, has been devastated by the freak accident. Authorities are now emphasizing the need for stricter guidelines on conduct by railway personnel during duty hours.

