Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', the traditional Bodo Cultural Programme, in Assam's Guwahati, where he tried his hand at the Serja, a traditional musical instrument.

The Prime Minister was felicitated at the event. On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies from across 23 districts of the state will take part in the event.

According to a press release from the PMO, Bagurumba is one of the folk dances of the Bodo community, deeply inspired by nature. The dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world.

Traditionally performed by young Bodo women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. Performances are usually organised in groups, forming circles or lines that enhance their visual elegance.

The Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi.

Earlier, he held a roadshow in Guwahati, Assam, before heading to the Sarusajai Stadium to take part in the traditional Bodo Cultural Programme. PM Modi was received by the public waving the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) flag.

On January 18, Sunday, the Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 crore.

The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature 35 km of Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-kilometre Bypass section and a 30-kilometre widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park's rich biodiversity.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic. As part of the project, Bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat that will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents, the PMO said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains - Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer, more convenient travel for people. (ANI)

