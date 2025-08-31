Morigaon (Assam), [India], August 31 (ANI): Two eco-development committees of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district -- Hadukpar and Rajamayong -- along with the sanctuary staff, conducted an awareness drive on Sunday to highlight the hazards of plastic pollution and the spread of parthenium weed in Greater Mayong.

The drive, aimed at ensuring environmental and wildlife safety during the upcoming tourist season, was inaugurated by Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, in the presence of EDC Presidents Manoj Nath and Dr Utpal Nath. They spoke about the ill effects of Plastic Pollution and Parthenium in the Fringe areas of the Sanctuary.

Also Read | Illicit Liquor Racket Busted in Punjab: Racket Refilling Premium Scotch Bottles With Cheap Alcohol Busted In Ludhiana.

During the drive, more than 200 individuals from Rajamayong Village and the Forest Department of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary participated, collecting and disposing of a huge quantity of one-time-use plastic from the picnic spots and roadside of the Pobitora-Kamarpur Road, which spans approximately 2.5 km in length.

The objective of the drive operation is to create awareness among tourists, shopkeepers, tour operators, hotels, resorts and commuters in order to reduce the use of plastic and also to dispose plastic without polluting the environment and also to use available facilities like Permanent Waste Collection Units (Dustbins) which has been constructed by Morigaon Jila Parishad recently under Mayong Gaon Panchayat for the similar cause.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Permit Manoj Jarange Patil to Continue Protest at Azad Maidan.

In the holistic approach of waste management, the Gaon Panchayat authority also took part by installing several glow signs, banners and signage to educate the tourists who visit the area to enjoy the pristine habitat and wildlife of the sanctuary, which is famous for the highest density of one-horned rhinos in the world, holding a population of more than 107.

Authority of Resort, namely Mystique Mayong of Rajamayong, also joined hands and participated in this drive by showcasing adherence to the Solid Waste Management and Disposal Rule. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)