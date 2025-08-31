Mumbai, August 31: Mumbai Police on Sunday allowed Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil to continue his protest at Azad Maidan for another day. Patil has been on a hunger strike for three days, demanding a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category, and has vowed not to drink water until his demands are met. The agitation has mounted pressure on the Mahayuti government, which has formed a 10-member ministerial committee led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to hold talks with stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the state government is working on a "war footing" to resolve the issue. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has extended support to the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar suggested a constitutional amendment to lift the 50 per cent cap on reservation, a view echoed by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Dy CM Ajit Pawar, however, took a dig at Sharad Pawar, pointing out that leaders raising such suggestions had themselves been in the government for a long time. "Those who are speaking now have themselves been in government for a long time, so please don't force us to get into all those things. All of them are respected and experienced leaders," Pawar told reporters in Pune earlier. Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Extend Permission to Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Protest by One More Day.

Sanjay Raut targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he should personally meet Manoj Jarange Patil. "The entire issue of reservations falls under the purview of the Home Ministry. He should leave his ego and take responsibility," Raut told reporters in Mumbai. Raut further stated that it was the responsibility of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to end the protest and speak directly with Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan. Maratha Quota Protest: Sharad Pawar Says Centre’s Role Crucial, Constitution Amendment Necessary to Resolve Reservation Issue.

Jarange Patil has been pressing to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education. Earlier, while addressing supporters on Friday, Patil accused the Mahayuti government of failing to address the community's demands. "If the government enters our territory, the Marathas will enter theirs. If you cause us trouble, we will cause you trouble when we come there," he warned. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defended the government's efforts and accused the opposition of politicising the agitation.

