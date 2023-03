Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Assam Police detained 22 people in connection with the General Science question paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

Police detained people from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

"Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearthing the network of people involved in the leak of the question paper and the conspirators," said police.

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) has cancelled the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination of General Science subject which was scheduled for March 13 in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Monday that General Science paper, which was cancelled on Sunday following reports regarding paper leak, will now be held on March 30.

He further said that the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will now be held on March 28.

"The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today (13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice," the minister said in his tweet.

HSLC or Matric Science exam was scheduled for March 13 but was cancelled in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper.Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that a criminal case has been registered and CID Assam will investigate the matter.

"Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law," DGP GP Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, the activists of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Monday burnt the effigy of Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in Sonitpur's Biswanath over the leakage of the question paper of HSLC examination of General Science subject.

The AASU activists shouted slogans against the Assam Education Minister and SEBA for the paper leakage incident and demanded the resignation of the state education minister. (ANI)

