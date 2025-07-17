Goalpara (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): On Thursday, several police personnel were injured after miscreants attacked the security personnel at Paikan area in Assam's Goalpara district, where the administration carried out a massive eviction drive a few days back.

According to the police, the miscreants attacked the security personnel at Paikan Reserve Forest area when a joint team of police and the forest department went to the area for routine patrolling.

Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (L&O) of Assam police, told ANI over the phone that several police personnel were injured, including two seriously injured, following an attack by some miscreants.

The miscreants also pelted stones targeting to security personnel.

Following retaliatory action by security personnel, a few miscreants were also injured.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday informed that a total of 1,19,548 bighas of land have been freed from encroachers in the ongoing eviction drive in the state.

The Assam CM said, "After we formed the government, so far 84,743 bighas of land in forest and national park areas have been freed from encroachers. A total of 1,19,548 bighas of land have been freed from encroachers."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress of portraying his government's firm stance against illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims as anti-Bengali. He said the alleged attempt is nothing but a desperate ploy to shield Muslim infiltrators from the neighbouring country, The Chief Minister said that Assam has been waging a relentless war against illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims for several decades.

Assam Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has claimed that 15 districts of the state have become Muslim-majority. He alleged that the Congress's motto, motive and vision were to make Assam an Islamic state. (ANI)

