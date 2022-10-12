Karimganj (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Karimganj district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Based on police intelligence input, a police team carried out an operation and set up a naka checking at Mokoi Bhanga area under Badarpur police station and caught two persons.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

During proper checking, the police team recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets in their possession from them.

"The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) sir informed us that, two people carrying suspected Yaba tablets are coming from Badarpur towards Bhanga. We immediately set up a naka checking at Mokoi Bhanga area and caught two persons," Pranab Mili, a police Sub-Inspector of Karimganj district said.

Also Read | MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for for 55 Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

During the search, we recovered 9600 numbers of Yaba tablets weighing 1.85 kg in possession from them. We apprehended both persons," he also added.

The apprehended persons were identified as Hussain Ahmed and Islamuddin.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)