Mumbai, October 12: The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has invited applications from candidates for vacancies of Assistant and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the Assistant and other posts can do do by visiting the official website of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

It must be noted that the MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment drive is being held to fill up 55 posts in the organisation. The registration process for the same began on Tuesday, October 11. The last date to submit the application form is November 10. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 871 Graduate Trainee Positions, Apply Online at ongcindia.com.

Candidates must also remember that the last date to pay the application fees is November 10. As per the official notification released by the MP Vidhan Sabha, there are 55 posts for grabs which include 40 posts for Assistant Grade AG-3, 2 posts for Steno Typist and 13 posts for Security Guard.

In order to apply for MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022, the application fee is Rs 450 for general category candidates and Rs 300 for OBC/EWS SC/ST category candidates. Check the detailed notification about MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022 here.

Meanwhile, the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has also invited applications from candidates for Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

