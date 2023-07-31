Jorhat (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): A sub-inspector of Assam Police was caught red-handed for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Jorhat district on Sunday, an official statement said.

The accused has been identified as Pranab Nath who was posted as Sub Inspector at Jorhat Sadar Police Station.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police said that a complaint was received where the complainant had mentioned that the accused Sub-inspector was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in a criminal case.

"A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sub Inspector (UB) Pranab Nath of Jorhat Sadar Police Station in Jorhat district demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a criminal case and later, the Sub Inspector had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs 35,000," an official statement said.

The Directorate of Vigilance said that a trap was laid after the complainant approached them after the accused police official accepted to take a lesser bribe amount.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Sunday. Sub Inspector Pranab Nath was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 20,000 as part of demanded bribe from the complainant," an official statement said.

Police said that a case has been registered under section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

