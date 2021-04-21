Guwahati, Apr 21 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,29,138 on Wednesday as 1,665 more people tested positive for the virus while five new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,150, the state National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Dibrugarh (2) and one each in Barpeta, Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, the highest 674 patients were detected from the state capital, followed by 125 in Kamrup district, 74 in Nagaon and 67 in Dibrugarh.

Assam currently has 9,048 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,17,593 patients have recovered from the disease including 297 patients during the day, it said.

The state has so far tested 80,25,528 samples for COVID-19 and the overall positivity rate stands at 2.86 per cent, the bulletin said.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has so far reported a total of 59,391 COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he held a meeting with officials of Health, PWD and Education departments to discuss the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and its management in the state.

"We are all geared up to combat pandemic again. Together, we shall conquer over these trying times," he tweeted.

The NHM bulletin further said a total of 14,47,189 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 3,66,510 persons have received the second dose.

Sarma said that 51,545 people were vaccinated on Wednesday and the total vaccines available in stock is 3,41,170.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)