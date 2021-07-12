Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Assam reported 2,575 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fresh fatalities on Monday, increasing the caseload to 5,36,238, National Health Mission bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,865, while the number of active cases currently in the state is 19,594.

Five deaths each were reported from Baksa and Sonitpur districts, four each from Karbi Anglong and Lakhimpur, three each from Dibrugarh and Nagaon, and two each from Kamrup Metro and Sivasagar. One death each was reported from Barpeta, Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Nalbari, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

The current death rate is 0.91 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The new COVID-19 cases detected during the day include 268 in the Golaghat district, 217 in Kamrup Metro, 196 in Jorhat, and 172 in Lakhimpur.

The day's COVID-19 positivity rate was at 1.53 per cent, as per the NHM bulletin.

Altogether 1,68,361 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, with the total tests conducted thus far are 1,62,69,676.

Meanwhile, 2,916 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the day, which took the total number of recovered patients to 5,10,432 with an overall recovery rate of 95.19 per cent.

As many as 82.44 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 13.68 lakh have received both doses. PTI

