Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 1,23,922 after 2,698 more people tested positive for the virus, while seven fresh fatalities took the death toll to 352 on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Two of the seven deaths were reported from Darrang while Kamrup Metropolitan, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Hailakandi and Jorhat registered one casualty each. The death rate in the state is currently 0.28 per cent, the minister said. The 2,698 new cases include 700 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 190 from Bongaigaon, 151 from Lakhimpur and 142 from Kamrup Rural, Sarma said. The new cases were detected out of 35,147 tests conducted during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 7.67 per cent, he said. The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 24,41,098.

The number of active cases stood at 28,507.

Sarma said that 2,343 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday taking the recovery rate to 76.48 per cent.

While 95,060 patients have been discharged till date, three migrated out of the state.

Altogether 687 recovered patients have donated plasma in five medical college hospitals of Assam.

