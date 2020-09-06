Bhubaneswar, September 5: The results of CHSE Odisha +2 12th Arts examinations were released on Saturday by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). The scores were keenly awaited by the students as they would form the basis for admissions in universities and affiliated-colleges across the country for various undergraduate courses in the Arts stream. RRB NTPC Recruitment Exams 2020 Date: Indian Railways to Hold Exams For 1.4 Lakh Posts From December 15.

The mark sheets were uploaded by the education body on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. Students who are yet to check their scores can visit the portal and download their results. It is recommended to keep a PDF copy of the results till the hard copy is provided to the students.

Only one student out of the total 2.18 lakh candidates succeeded in scoring above 90 percent in the 12th exams. The pass percentage was recorded as 67.56 percent, which is marginally higher than 65.89 per cent clocked in 2019. A total of 1.48 lakh students have succeeded in passing the examinations.

The CHSE results, under the usual circumstances is released annually in June. The admission process for undergraduate courses in the state is completed by July-August. The results were delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March. The total lockdown imposed for several weeks led to the deferment of evaluation process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).