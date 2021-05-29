Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Assams coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,98,010 on Friday as 5,436 people tested positive for the infection while 80 new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 3,168, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Rajya Sabha MP and state Congress president Ripun Bora tested positive on Friday and urged all who came in contact with him to get tested. "I have tested COVID positive. All those in close proximity with me in the last one week are requested to kindly get themselves tested", Bora tweeted. At present, Assam has 53,317 COVID-19 active cases. Kamrup (Metro) reported nine deaths, followed by seven in Cachar, six in Karimganj, five each in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat and Tinsukia, four each in Darrang, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, and three each in Barpeta, Goalpara, Hojai and Sonitpur. The current death rate is 0.80 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other comorbidies is 1,347, the bulletin said.

As many as 3,40, 178 patients have recovered from the infection, including 5,760 on Friday. The COVID-19 recovery rate is 85.47 per cent. The new cases detected during the day include 595 from Kamrup Metro, 431 from Cachar, 418 from Dibrugarh, 386 each from Tinsukia and Nagaon.

Altogether 107,45,956 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,22, 977 on Friday. A total of 32,02,886 persons have received the first dose of vaccine and 8,23,260 persons have got the second dose. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he was confident that the COVID positivity rate and death rate would soon come down in the state. He said that 5 lakh people in Kamrup Metro have been vaccinated so far out of the target of 12 lakh and direction has been given to conduct COVID inoculation at a fast pace in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other towns where the positivity rate is high. The chief minister on Friday visited the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city and reviewed the ongoing construction of the 300-bed COVID hospital being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Assam government had signed an MoU with DRDO to set up the COVID facility with 100 ICU beds and 200 beds with oxygen support. The DRDO is expected to hand over the facility to the state government in the first week of June and this hospital would greatly augment the COVID treatment infrastructure, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)