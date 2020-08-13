Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection with 4,593 new cases, taking the total cases to 68,999 while six patients died of COVID-19 during the day, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The 4,593 new cases included 632 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 460 from Kamrup Rural, 335 from Nagaon and 265 from Dibrugarh among others, the minister said.

The state had earlier reported the highest single-day spike of 2,900 cases on August 10.

With six more deaths due to the infection, the total death toll in the state rose to 161, said Sharma in a tweet.

Those who died on Wednesday included two from Dibrugarh and one each from Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

The Health Department conducted a record of 1,43,109 tests during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out so far to 15,73,800.

"4,593 cases detected out of 1,43,109, maximum tests done in a single day with a positivity rate of just 3.20 per cent," Sarma tweeted

"Inspired by our prime minister @narendramodi, we have been continuously stepping up our #COVID testing," the minister said in another tweet.

Earlier during the day, the minister told a press conference that the higher testing of samples coupled with the low rate of positivity indicates "we will be able to defeat the virus soon in the state".

Meanwhile, 2,136 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the state.

"The numbers give me a sense of contentment. Kudos to teams of doctors for all their selfless efforts," he said.

Out of the 68,999 positive cases in the state, 161 have died, 21,626 are active cases, 47,209 have recovered and three migrated out of the state, the Minister said.

