Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll went up to 914 after six more people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, while 403 new positive cases took the total number of infections to 2,04,789, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the six fresh fatalities, two were reported from Kamrup Rural district and one each from Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Tinsukia.

The state had reported two deaths on each of the last three days, which was the lowest in four months.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that six more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease......My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma tweeted.

He said that 2,443 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 1,91,027.

The state's recovery rate now is 93.28 per cent while the number of active cases is 12,845.

The 403 new cases included 87 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The new cases were detected out of 26,164 tests conducted on Tuesday, while the state health department has so far conducted 45,42,940 such tests.

Three patients had migrated out of the state.

