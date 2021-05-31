Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended two active cadres of HPC-D (LK Hmar faction), a Mizoram-based militant group, from Molvaiphei village of Churachandpur district, informed the Assam Rifles on Monday.

An Assam Rifles official confirmed that based on specific intelligence inputs, the Security Forceslaunched an operation at Molvaiphei village on Saturday and apprehended the two cadres identified as Hrangbitkthang Hrangchal, resident of Ankhasuo village, Pherzawl district and Ramchunghung, resident of Lungthulien village, Pherzawl District.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for furtherinvestigation. (ANI)

