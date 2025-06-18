Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 18 (ANI) In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, Assam Rifles successfully seized 170 cartons of banned foreign cigarettes during an operation near general area Chandrapur, Agartala, Tripura, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Assaf Rifles, in the statement, said that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs.

The seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 5.1 crores in the international market, was handed over to the Customs Department representatives for further investigation and necessary legal action, the statement added.

Earlier, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched intelligence-based joint operations from June 8 to 15 in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. These included districts such as Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Imphal East and Imphal West.

The operations were coordinated with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

The operations resulted in apprehension of four cadres from the hill and valley-based groups and recovery of 23 weapons, 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

On June 8, an intelligence-based joint search operation carried out by Assam Rifles and BSF in the Mission Veng area of Moreh, Tengnoupal District, resulted in the recovery of two improvised mortars (Pompies).

On June 12, the Assam Rifles conducted two successful intelligence-based joint operations. In Thoubal District, a joint operation with the Manipur Police in the general area of Ikop Pat resulted in the recovery of five weapons: one Pt 303 rifle, three 12-bore SBBL rifles, one 9mm pistol, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Similarly, in Churachandpur District, a joint operation with Manipur Police in the jungle between T Lamlai and Kuvan villages recovered four weapons: two improvised mortars (Pompi), two 12-bore rifles, ammunition, and war-like stores.

On the same day in Imphal East district, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police successfully recovered three weapons from the general area Champhai, comprising two 12 Bore Single Barrel Shotguns, one 0.32 pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.

In Tengnoupal district, on Jun 13, a coordinated operation involving the Indian Army and Manipur Police led to the discovery of three weapons comprising one 9mm carbine, two pistols, and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices. (ANI)

