Pune, June 18: As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pick-up truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, as per police. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, "Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road of Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pick-up truck. More details awaited."

Earlier on June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River. The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified." Pune Hit-and-Run Horror: Food Delivery Rider Dead in Accident in Undri Area; Police Search for Culprit.

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm, and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added. On June 12, a 29-year-old woman lost her life and her father-in-law sustained injuries after a truck rammed into their scooter at Gangadham Chowk in Pune, police said. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Providing details of the incident, a police official earlier said, "The accident occurred around 11:15 AM when a truck bearing registration number MH 14 AS 8852 collided with a scooter from behind as the two-wheeler was moving ahead after the traffic signal turned green."

