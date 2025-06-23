Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): Assam Rifles, India's oldest and highest decorated paramilitary force, on Monday launched a comprehensive outreach drive campaign for its ex-servicemen across various locations in West Bengal from 23-27 June.

According to an official release, the campaign is being conducted in Kurseong, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Salugara.

Its aim is to address the concerns and grievances of ex-servicemen, foster trust, and create greater awareness about the new schemes and facilities launched by the Assam Rifles.

The medical team, including a doctor, accompanies the outreach team to distribute medicines and provide basic medical care to the ex-servicemen and their dependents.

This initiative seeks to engage with Veterans, Veer Naris, Gallantry Awardees, and their dependents through interactive sessions, pension-related issues, grievances, medical camps, and various grants through ARESA (Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Association ).

On day one of the programme at Kurseong, the team resolved nearly 100 grievances and ensured ex-servicemen registered on the Sampark setu application, which was made to resolve grievances and stay in touch with Veterans.

Earlier, a similar drive was launched for Remote areas of Uttarakhand, such as Begeshwar, Devalthal, Gairsain, and Khatima, where more than 400 grievances were resolved.

The Outreach Drive aligns with Assam Rifles' enduring commitment to its motto, "Our Veteran, Our Pride," by extending its goodwill and public engagement efforts beyond the region into the broader national fold.

Officers from ARESA including Clerical and Medical Staff are participating in the event, making it a collaborative and impactful. (ANI)

