Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], September 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles personnel apprehended one person and seized 380 grams of suspected brown sugar worth Rs 76 lakhs from his possession, in Haolenphai village in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Friday.

As per an official release by Inspector General of Assam Rifles, based on specific input about movement of narcotics across the India- Myanmar Border (IMB), a team of Moreh Battalion in general area Haelenphai observed movement of a suspected individual.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Slashed; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros.

"The individual was challenged for frisking. On seeing the Security Forces, he tried to escape, however, was apprehended by the troops," said the release.

It said that on thorough checking, approximately 380 grams of suspected Brown Sugar worth Rs 76 lakhs was recovered from the individual.

Also Read | Hyderabad Doctors Successfully Perform India’s First Double Lung Transplant on COVID-19 Patient.

"On initial investigation, he revealed himself to be Mr Saimanthang Mate, son of Late Mangkhothang Mate, resident of E M Lhangoi area, Moreh. He further revealed that he was asked by a Burmese National to transport the consignment to Moreh and further beyond Khudengthabi bypassing the Check Posts enroute," said the release.

The release added that the apprehended individual along with recovered items was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team for further legal action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)