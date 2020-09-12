New Delhi, September 12: The prices of petrol and diesel were slashed across metros by state-run oil marketing companies on Saturday i.e. September 12. The fuel prices were reduced a day after they were kept unchanged. In Delhi, the price of petrol was slashed by Rs 0.13 to Rs 81.86 per litre and diesel rates were lowered to Rs 72.93 per litre after a cut of Rs 0.12 today. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were lowered to Rs 88.51 per litre and diesel prices were brought down to Rs 79.45 per litre. Rupee Firms Up 9 Paise on Fund Inflows, Crude Oil Boost.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 84.85, whereas diesel is sold for Rs 78,26 per litre. A similar reduction was seen in Kolkata where a litre of petrol is sold for Rs 83.36 and a litre of diesel will cost Rs 76.43. In Bengaluru, the price of petrol was reduced to Rs 84.52 per litre and diesel rates were lowered to Rs 77.22 per litre. However, in Lucknow, the prices of petrol were increased by Rs 0.1 to Rs 82.07 per litre and diesel prices were raised to Rs 73.12 per litre. Hurricane Hit Oil Storage Site in US, But No Shortages Expected.

While the fuel prices remained unchanged on September 11, petrol and diesel rates were cut by nine paise and 12 paise in the national capital on September 10. Petrol and diesel rates fell by five paise and 12 paise, respectively, in Mumbai. It was for the first time, petrol rates were cut across all the metros in September, this year. However, diesel rates have fallen four times this month in almost all metro cities, except in Chennai, where it declined five times.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel prices in different parts of the country on a daily basis. Any revision made comes into effect from 6 am at petrol pumps.

