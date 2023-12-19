Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): At least three people, including two forest staff, were injured after a leopard attacked them in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari area on Tuesday, said an official.

According to the reports, a leopard strayed into an under-construction building in the Fatasil Ambari area and attacked a local youth.

When a team from the forest department reached the spot and tried to capture the leopard, it attacked two forest personnel as well.

"Two forest staff and one local were injured after the leopard attacked them. However, all are safe. We had already tranquillized the leopard and safely rescued it," DFO of Kamrup East Division Rohini Saikia told ANI over the phone.

According to the information received, the injured persons were rushed to the hospital and are now safe. (ANI)

