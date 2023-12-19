Hyderabad, December 19: The brutal murder of a man by a group of assailants in Hyderabad was caught on camera and went viral. Seven men armed with knives, sickles and other sharp-edged weapons hacked a man to death in Ramchandra Nagar under the limits of IS Sadan Police Station late on Monday night. Hyderabad Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Treasure Hunter Kills 11 People in Three States in Past Four Years, Dupes Them of Money and Property; Arrested

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Tariq Ali Quadri alias Baba Khan (40), a real estate dealer. Horrific visuals of the armed men indiscriminately attacking the victim were widely shared on social media on Tuesday. The assailants are seen repeatedly stabbing the victim in a lane. They kept attacking him even after he collapsed on the ground. Telangana Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death by Miscreants in Hyderabad, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Murder Caught on Camera

After the killing, all the accused escaped on their motorbikes. Police said the body was shifted to Osmania Hospital’s mortuary. Police have registered a case and were trying to identify the culprits from the CCTV footage. Old enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.

