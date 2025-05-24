Sribhumi (Assam) [India], May 24: Two staff members of a district jail in Assam's Sribhumi district have been apprehended for allegedly committing sexual assault against a woman in the jail premises late on Friday night, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Pranab Jyoti Kalita, the apprehended persons have been identified as Hareswar Kalita and Brajendra Kalita.

The Addl. SP said that security personnel from the district jail informed police about the incident at around 1:30 AM, after which the accused were nabbed.

"At around 1:30 AM (May 24), they received information from the district jail from a security personnel that a lady was sexually assaulted by two jail staff members," Addl. SP Kalita told reporters.

He said that the police personnel and District Jail Superintendent rushed to the spot, after which the victim was sent to the hospital for necessary medical examination. Addl. SP Kalita added that a case was being registered under relevant sections and action will be taken against the accused.

"After receiving the information our police personnel and District Jail Superintendent rushed to the spot and found that one lady was there. They caught the accused jail staff (members). They also informed the local police station and they apprehended the accused person and brought the victim to the hospital for necessary medical examination. A case will be registered. Necessary action will be taken," the Addl. SP said. (ANI)

