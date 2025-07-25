Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) Newly appointed vice-chancellors of seven state-run universities in Assam were administered the oath of office by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan.

It was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, among others.

The vice-chancellors who took oath were Taranee Deka of Bongaigaon University, Niranjan Roy of Gurucharan University, Jyoti Prasad Saikia of Jagannath Barooah University, and Ganesh Chandra Wary of Kokrajhar University.

Mukul Bora of North Lakhimpur University, Hitesh Deka of Nagaon University and Mahadev Patgiri of Sibsagar University were also sworn in.

