India News | Assembly Bypolls to 5 Seats in Four States on June 19: EC

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Bypolls to five assembly seats in four states will be held on June 19, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

While two assembly bypolls will be held in Gujarat, one each will take place in Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on June 23, the poll authority said.

In Gujarat, the bypoll to the Kadi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki.

Another bypoll to the Visavadar seat in the state is taking place due to the resignation of sitting member Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, the Nilambur seat will go to bypoll since P V Anvar has resigned, while byposs are to be held in Punjab's Ludhiana seat due to the death of sitting member Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Byelection to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal has been necessitated due to the death of sitting assembly member Nasiruddin Ahamed.

