Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is all set for a jampacked poll campaigning in two districts of South Gujarat on Saturday ahead of state Assembly elections.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address a huge public meeting in two districts -Olpad in Surat and Dediapada in Narmada today.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's public rally at Olpad in Surat District is scheduled to be held at 3:00 pm and in Narmada district's Dediapada at 4:45 pm.

Notably, Congress leader Imram Pratapgadhi will also address one public meeting at Mangrol, and two public meetings at Amreli on Saturday.

Gujarat, which has 182 assembly constituencies, will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8, which coincides with the result date of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

