New Delhi, November 25: Several poll promises of BJP in its 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming MCD polls were taken straight from its manifesto for the civic body polls in 2017, including community kitchen for cheap meals, online civic services, and abolishing factory licence requirements for the industrialists.

The BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the MCD polls with Union minister Piyush Goyal, Delhi unit in-charge and national vice president Baijayant Panda, state president Adesh Gupta, among others, in attendance. MCD Elections 2022: BJP Leader Satish Upadhyay Releases Second Promissory Note Ahead of Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls.

Reading out the manifesto, Gupta said that BJP after winning MCD polls aims to open 50 Annapurna Rasois run by women, serving meals at Rs 5 to the needy people. MCD Elections 2022: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Delhi Municipal Polls; Promises Online Services, 100% Garbage Processing and More.

In 2017, the party had promised to provide meals to the needy at Rs 10 per plate under Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana. Party leaders said a few such community kitchens were opened in the city during five years of BJP rule at erstwhile three municipal corporations.

The corporations have now been unified under MCD with 250 municipal wards. The BJP had promised to do away with factory licences issued by the MCD, which it has reiterated this time also promising that the requirement of the factory licence will be ended from April 1, 2023, provided it wins the polls.

The promise of regularising all temporary employees of municipal corporations in the 2017 manifesto has been revised in the Sankalp Patra for MCD polls which promises to regularise all the domestic breeding checkers(DBCs).

The promise of regularising temporary employees at the three corporations during the last five years met only partial success due to various reasons, BJP leaders said.

Other common points of the manifestos of 2017 and the one released on Friday, were controlling stray animals including dogs, registration of street vendors, and setting up auto rickshaw stands.

In 2017 also, the BJP had promised to develop more Chhath Ghats in the city.

Now, it has promised to develop 1,000 Chhath Ghats at MCD parks. Smart classrooms at all MCD schools, promoting solar panel installation, bringing all civic body services online have also been borrowed in the fresh Sankalp Patra from the 2017 manifesto.

The BJP in its Sankalp Patra for 2022 MCD polls cited among its achievements such decisions as permitting house construction up to height of 17.5 metres from 15 metres, bringing online services such as issuing of death and birth certificates, construction of 17 multilevel parkings, and installing 17.5 lakh street lights.

