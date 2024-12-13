New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) An associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police near the Karni Singh Shooting Range in southeast Delhi on Friday, officials said.

The accused, Sachin, is a 'proclaimed offender'. He was wanted in multiple cases, including those of murder and armed dacoity, and in connection with a shootout in Lajpat Nagar, they said.

"Sachin, a known associate of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs, was intercepted based on a tip-off about his movement from Faridabad to Tughlakabad. A police team laid a trap along the route.

"Around 4:30 am, the suspect was spotted on a motorcycle. Upon being confronted, Sachin attempted to escape but fell from his motorcycle and opened fire at police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector. Despite repeated warnings from the police team, the accused kept firing. In retaliation and self-defence, the team returned fire and Sachin sustained a bullet injury in his leg, the DCP said.

One pistol, two empty cartridges and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from Sachin, police said.

