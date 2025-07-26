New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8 crore total gross enrolments with an addition of 39 lakh new subscribers in the current Financial Year (FY 2025-26) alone, said the Union Finance Ministry.

This milestone comes as the scheme celebrates its 10th anniversary since its launch on May 9, 2015.

Launched with a vision to create a universal social security system for all Indians, APY is a voluntary, contributory pension scheme, focused on the poor, the underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sector. Its remarkable success is a result of the dedicated and untiring efforts of all Banks, Department of Posts (DoP) and SLBCs/UTLBCs and the continued support of the Government of India, said the ministry.

PFRDA has actively driven enrolments through outreach programs, training, multilingual handouts, media campaigns, and regular reviews.

The APY is meticulously designed to provide 'Sampurna Suraksha Kavach' (Complete Security Shield), by ensuring a guaranteed monthly pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for the subscriber post-60 years of age, the same pension to the spouse after the subscriber's demise, and return of the accumulated corpus to the nominee after the death of both.

It is open to all Indian citizens between the age of 18-40 years except those who are or have been income tax payers.

The APY is a flagship social security scheme of the Central government, administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). (ANI)

