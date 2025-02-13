New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday granted protection from arrest till February 24 to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly attacking a police team in Jamia Nagar in the national capital on February 10 and said that allegation did not "seem to carry weight".

Special judge Jitendra Singh ordered Khan to join the police's probe in the case whenever directed by the investigating officer.

The direction came on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Khan in the case.

The court directed police to bring all the documents aside from any CCTV footage related to incident before the court on February 24.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday, alleging that the mob led by Khan helped a proclaimed offender, Shahwej Khan, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from custody.

The judge, however, observed, "The allegation of the police team that the applicant was instrumental in facilitating the escape of Shahwej does not seem to carry weight as he (Shahwej) was already on anticipatory bail by an order passed in July 2018 in the case in which allegedly police had gone to arrest him."

The court went on, "Applicant has made out a case for interim protection till the next date of hearing. In the meanwhile, the applicant is directed to join the investigation as and when required by the Investigating Officer."

The court further directed the probe officer to procure and produce the CCTV footage of the place of incident to determine the nature and gravity of the allegations.

"No coercive steps be taken against the applicant Amanatullah Khan till the next date of hearing," it added.

According to the FIR, during the arrest of Shahwez at around 3 pm on February 10, Amanatullah, along with 20 to 25 persons reached the spot and obstructed the police to discharge its official duty resulting in a scuffle.

Amanatullah, police said, aside from his associates took away Shahwez from the scene of crime.

