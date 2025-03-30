Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): Punjab Police has arrested one more accused in connection with the case of an attack on a YouTuber's house in Jalandhar, taking the total arrests in this case to seven.

According to a release, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that acting on credible intelligence, Jalandhar Rural Police apprehended the accused, identified as Maninder alias Bobby, a resident of Alichak in Jalandhar, from Chandigarh Airport.

As per the information, some individuals had attacked YouTuber and social media influencer Roger Sandhu's house located in Raipur Rasoolpur village in Jalandhar on the intervening night of March 15 and 16, 2025.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that accused Maninder had arranged weapons and handed over to accused Rohit Basra, who further provided to Amritpreet and Dheeraj on March 8 at Jandu Singha. The arrested accused Maninder has been facing multiple cases under the Arms Act, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full network.

The development came days after Jalandhar Rural Police arrested six accused persons involved in this case, including Amritpreet Singh alias Sukha, Hardik Kamboj, Dheeraj Kumar, Santosh Kumar alias Panday, Lachhmi and Rohit Basra. Police teams have also recovered one hand grenade, two .32 bore pistols, along with ammunition and three motorcycles from their possession.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar Rural Gurmeet Singh said that following reliable inputs that the accused Maninder was expected to arrive at Chandigarh Airport, police teams from Jalandhar Rural were immediately dispatched to Chandigarh and successfully arrested the accused upon his arrival.

He said that further investigations are ongoing in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added. (ANI)

