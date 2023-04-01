New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) There has been a greater awareness in society on autism, but it should work towards more acceptance of children and adults who suffer from this disorder, several experts said on Saturday.

The experts participated in an event at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus here, a day ahead of the World Autism Awareness Day.

"Children with autism have come out of their inhibition, and now developing to their full potential. We request all concerned to spread awareness on it. They need support and not stigma and discrimination," said Sumita Ghosh, Additional Commissioner in the Health Ministry.

Ghosh and several medical experts took part in the event on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also briefly attended the event, organiser said.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic status. The term Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics, according to the UN website.

Appropriate support, accommodation and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the Spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society, it says.

Autism is mainly characterised by its unique social interactions, non-standard ways of learning, keen interests in specific subjects, inclination to routines, challenges in typical communications and particular ways of processing sensory information.

Poonam Narang, dean at Delhi government-run MAMC, said these children are "differently-abled, and perhaps more abled than us".

"We need multi-disciplinary efforts, including behaviour and speech therapies. We need to nurture and give direction to their capabilities. Parents need to give support to such kids," she said.

An 'Autism Awareness and Acceptance March' was also held in the campus, followed by performances by children with special needs during the main event, organisers said.

Vandana Bagga, Director, Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government, who also attended the event, said, in autistic children, non-verbal communication gets impacted severely, and the quality of life gets reduced.

"Awareness, early diagnosis and screening is the key. But, adults should be allowed to get into mainstream, and we should not have special schools for them," she said.

Dr Monica Juneja, director of pediatrics department at the MAMC, and in-charge Centre of Excellence-Early Intervention Centre (CoE-EIC), said awareness has greatly increased about autism.

"But, many parents feel that if a child has been diagnosed with autism, it is a death knell and nothing can be done about it. Autism needs life-long support, and such a child needs multiple intervention.

"It affects all facets of their lives, and there approach also is multi-faceted. Special education, speech therapy, psychologist's counselling, etc., are needed. Children, who were earlier not speaking any single word, are now doing well in school, and at studies," she said.

