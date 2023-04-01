Mumbai, April 1: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 669 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,44,780, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,441, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was a rise from 425 recorded on Friday, though lower than Thursday's 694, he pointed out. Mumbai metropolitan region recorded 347 cases, including 189 in the metropolis, while 60 cases were detected in Pune, he said. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Records 425 Coronavirus Infections; Active Cases Over 3,000.

The recovery count increased by 435 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,93,015, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,324 cases, he said. COVID-19: India Reports Over 3,000 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours for Second Consecutive Day.

As per state health department data, the fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent, while 8,66,36,507 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far, including 9,774 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 669; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 3,324; Tests: 9,774.

