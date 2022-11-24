Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) The Central Railway has come up with an 'automatic seat cover up' arrangement in western style toilets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to ensure the seat covers always remain in "lift up position" ensuring better hygiene for passengers, an official said.

In public toilets where western commode seats are there, most of the people do not lift up the seat cover before urinating, which makes it unhygienic for other people to use it, Central Railway's (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Wednesday.

In the new automatic seat arrangement, which acts mechanically (in non-electric mode), a spring action keeps the seat cover always in 'lift up position', the official said.

"When a person wants to use the toilet, he can easily push the seat cover down. It will remain in the down position as long as a person is using it, otherwise it will lift up automatically," Sutar said.

He claimed it to be the "first-of-its-kind" seat arrangement, which has been done using a pair of springs for auto lift up, an aluminium base plate for mount and a pair of bolts.

The new seat facility has currently been provided currently in public toilets at the CSMT in south Mumbai, and it will be gradually installed in public toilets at other railway stations of the Mumbai division, Sutar said.

The Central Railway has also asked the passengers to share their experience about the new facility.

At present, nearly 37 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban services, apart from outstation train passengers.

