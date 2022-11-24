Bengaluru, November 24: A 28-year-old woman, who underwent the male-to-female sex reassignment surgery, is set to receive the gender-corrected passport anytime soon. Officials said that only her residence verification by police is pending.

The Bengaluru resident had furnished medical records pertaining to the sex-change surgery that took place at a hospital in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. But as the medical facility had shut down due to the Covid crisis and the officials from Bengaluru passport office, couldn’t complete verification at that time, reported TOI.

The woman than approached Government General Hospital in Nelamangala where a senior doctor certified her new gender status, which was in turn submitted to the passport office. The RPO then ascertained the authenticity of the certificate issued through correspondence with the doctor as part of ministry of external affairs procedures. Rajasthan: Teacher Undergoes Sex-Change Surgery to Marry Student in Bharatpur (See Pics)

Krishna K, IFS, RPO, Bengaluru, said that seeking gender correction on the passport following a gender surgery was the first-of-its-kind application in recent years and they were happy to receive it and worked towards processing it swiftly. UP Woman With Gender Dyphoria Clinically Transforms Into Man After Sex-Change Surgery at Delhi Hospital

The Lalbagh Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) had a few months ago received an application a from the west Bengaluru resident, seeking change of gender details in passport from male to female.

The Regional Passport Officer said that this is the first such instance of gender correction in case of conversion from man to woman or vice-versa in the Bengaluru passport office since digitalisation of the process and they they are not sure whether such a thing had happened during the days of manual process.

Persons seeking gender correction must produce adequate supporting documents, including a report from the surgeon who performed the sex reassignment surgery or vaginoplasty, according to Passport Act and Rules.

