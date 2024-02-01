Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority issued an avalanche warning for eight districts of the Union Territory on Thursday, officials said.

Avalanches with medium danger levels are likely to occur above 2400 metres above sea level over Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours, Disaster Management Authority officials said.

Also Read | US-India Drone Deal: Joe Biden Administration Notifies Congress of Sale of Drones to India.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders, they said.

In a separate development, officials said that the National Highway 44 in Ramban district was blocked due to road damage, shooting stones, and mud slush.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: INDIA Bloc Leaders to Meet on February 2 to Discuss Strategy.

As per the officials, a part of the stretch is damaged at Sherbibi, and restoration work is underway.

SSP Traffic, National Highway said earlier in the day, "NH 44 is closed for traffic movement in view of road damaged at Sherbibi, shooting stones, mud slush at few other places."

"Commuters are requested to not travel till restoration is completed," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)