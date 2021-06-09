New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday gave conditional permission to the Survey of India to use drones for mapping of inhabited areas of villages under the central government's SVAMITVA scheme, according to an official statement.

"This permission grant will allow large scale mapping by Survey of India using drones. The aerial surveillance would generate high resolution and accurate maps to confer ownership property rights," the ministry's statement noted.

"Based on these maps or data, property cards would be issued to the rural household owners," it said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has also granted conditional permission to the Survey of India on this issue.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said it has granted conditional exemption to the Survey of India from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, and it is "valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders".

SVAMITVA, or Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas, Scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 last year to create accurate land records so that citizens of rural India can use them to take loans and other financial benefits.

