New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush in association with the World Health Organization (WHO), will organise the Ayush Expo as a central feature of the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit (GTMC), to be held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

According to an official release, the Expo is positioned as a key platform within the Summit, bringing together India's Ayush systems and traditional medicine practices from across the world. It aims to promote scientific exchange, policy dialogue and innovation, in line with the Summit's broader objective of advancing evidence-informed, safe and inclusive approaches to traditional medicine within global health systems.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Experiences Unforgettable Moments with Sacred Indian Traditions As He Visits Anant Ambani’s Vantara Following GOAT Tour of India (See Pics).

The Ayush Expo will present a comprehensive and curated showcase of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, using immersive exhibits, scientific explanations and digital interfaces. The exhibition seeks to translate India's traditional knowledge systems into globally relevant narratives, aligned with contemporary public health priorities.

Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) said the Ayush Expo at the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit is designed to present India's traditional medicine systems in a scientifically grounded and globally relevant manner.

Also Read | ‘Electricity Is a Basic Necessity’: Delhi High Court Directs BSES Rajdhani Power Limited To Restore Electricity Supply to Tenant’s Premises Without Insisting on NOC From Landlords.

"By bringing together classical knowledge, evidence-based practices and emerging technologies on one platform, the Expo seeks to foster informed dialogue, strengthen research collaboration and support the responsible integration of traditional medicine into contemporary health systems."

Among the major attractions is the Medicinal Plants and Seeds Pavilion, displaying nearly 40 live medicinal plants and rare seeds, highlighting India's botanical heritage and the ecological foundations of traditional medicine. The Spices of India Pavilion will present the scientific basis of commonly used culinary herbs and their role in preventive health, while the Metallotherapeutics Zone will explain classical purification methods, bhasma preparation processes and safety validation practices.

The Expo will also feature exhibits on Dinacharya, Ritucharya and Panchakarma, illustrating preventive care principles, seasonal regimens and therapeutic practices through traditional instruments and explanatory formats. India's Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) will be showcased as an internationally recognised initiative for protecting traditional knowledge and preventing bio-piracy.

Reflecting the interface between tradition and technology, the Expo will highlight innovation through the Ayush NextGen Start-ups Pavilion, featuring applications of artificial intelligence, predictive diagnostics, wellness devices and digital health platforms. Interactive learning will be supported through holographic displays, virtual reality experiences offering guided Yoga and Panchakarma walkthroughs, and demonstrations of the Ayush Grid, India's digital architecture supporting education, research, healthcare delivery and global outreach in the Ayush sector.

Visitor engagement will form an important component of the Expo. Delegates and participants will be able to experience personalised and experiential formats, including Swasthya Pariksha (holistic health profiling), Prakriti Pariksha (constitution analysis), meditation spaces, live Yoga demonstrations, nutrition-focused exhibits and child-oriented wellness learning zones.

Complementing the Ayush showcase, the Expo will host a dedicated WHO Zone, featuring traditional medicine systems from across WHO Member States. Countries from different regions will present their healing traditions, community-based health models and Indigenous knowledge systems. The global exhibits will reflect the diversity of traditional medicine practices, presented through WHO-curated zones focusing on healthy ecosystems, social innovation and nature-based health solutions.

A major highlight of the Expo will be the launch of the Global Traditional Medicine Library (GTML) by the World Health Organization. Envisioned as a global digital repository, the GTML will bring together traditional medicine knowledge, data and research evidence from across regions, supporting scientific collaboration, evidence-informed policymaking and greater international visibility of traditional medicine systems.

Officials noted that the Ayush Expo is distinctive for its globally integrated design, scientific curation, use of advanced digital technologies and strong emphasis on innovation and accountability. By bringing together India's Ayush systems and traditional medicine practices from across the world, the Expo seeks to demonstrate how traditional knowledge can contribute meaningfully to contemporary health solutions when supported by evidence, ethics and responsible governance.

The Ministry of Ayush has invited delegates, global partners and media representatives to engage with the Ayush Expo as part of the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit, underscoring India's commitment--alongside WHO--to strengthening the role of traditional medicine in equitable, sustainable and people-centred global health systems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)